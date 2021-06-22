Home  >  Business

BPI to go offline for several hours on June 27, 28 due to systems maintenance

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 22 2021 08:53 PM

MANILA - BPI will undergo a scheduled systems maintenance on 2 separate days which will leave several of its services temporarily unavailable, the bank advised on its Facebook account. 

The maintenance activity has been scheduled for June 27, Sunday from 12:01 a.m. to 10 a.m., and on June 28 Monday from 12:01 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

BPI said that during these times, clients will not be able to access the following services: 

  • BPI ATMs and Cash Accept Machines (CAMs)
  • BPI Online and Mobile app
  • In-store and online purchases using BPI Debit, Credit, and Prepaid cards
  • Use of BPI Debit, Credit, and Prepaid cards on non-BPI ATMs and point-of-sale (POS) machines
  • BizLink and E-Link platforms

The Ayala-led bank advises clients to plan their transactions with these schedules in mind. 

 

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more in iWantTFC
Read More:  BPI   offline services   maintenance activity   BPI ATM   BPI mobile app   BPI website   ANC  

BRAND NEWS