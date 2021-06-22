BPI to go offline for several hours on June 27, 28 due to systems maintenance

MANILA - BPI will undergo a scheduled systems maintenance on 2 separate days which will leave several of its services temporarily unavailable, the bank advised on its Facebook account.

The maintenance activity has been scheduled for June 27, Sunday from 12:01 a.m. to 10 a.m., and on June 28 Monday from 12:01 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

BPI said that during these times, clients will not be able to access the following services:

BPI ATMs and Cash Accept Machines (CAMs)

BPI Online and Mobile app

In-store and online purchases using BPI Debit, Credit, and Prepaid cards

Use of BPI Debit, Credit, and Prepaid cards on non-BPI ATMs and point-of-sale (POS) machines

BizLink and E-Link platforms

The Ayala-led bank advises clients to plan their transactions with these schedules in mind.

RELATED VIDEO