MANILA - Suspending the collection of fuel excise taxes will cushion the impact of soaring prices on vulnerable Filipinos, Senator Grace Poe said Tuesday.

Poe said she would refile a bill to amend Section 148 of the National Internal Revenue Code to provide for an automatic suspension of the excise tax on regular gasoline, unleaded premium gasoline and diesel when the average price exceeds $80 per barrel for 3 months prior to the scheduled increase.

Under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law, excise tax on regular and unleaded premium gasoline is P10 per liter volume capacity while diesel is pegged at P6 per liter on top of value-added tax of 12 percent imposed on the sale of gasoline and diesel, Poe said.

However, Poe said the authority granted under TRAIN law to suspend the collection of fuel excise tax was transitory and that only the years 2018 to 2020 were covered.

Poe said the measure would result in a reduction of costs of goods and services, would be filed when the 19th Congress convenes in July.

"If the government is willing to spend billions in cash assistance to targeted beneficiaries, then it should also be ready to forego a portion of its revenues during the most critical times in order to save millions of lives. We hope that this call on excise tax suspension, which is becoming louder by the day, will merit serious consideration from the incoming administration," Poe said.

"The revenues the government will generate from the excise tax to fund cash aid might come too late for families who have nothing to eat now. As the saying points out, 'Aanhin pa ang damo, kung patay na ang kabayo,"

Local pump prices have been accelerating, since early 2022 largely due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Some claim that gasoline prices could hit P100 per liter.

The escalated pump prices could also push inflation to as high as 8.1 percent, a lawmaker said. Inflation had already soared to 5.4 percent in May.

On June 21, oil firms imposed another round of oil price hikes.

