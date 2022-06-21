The Line of Duty. Line-men work on cleaning the powerlines that straddle the Tagaytay ridge overlooking the Taal lake in Batangas on January 27, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Several power plants were again on forced outage on Tuesday leaving Luzon’s power reserves thin, raising the possibility of brownouts in some areas.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines said Luzon is again on yellow alert from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. as six powerplants, with a combined capacity of 1,592 megawatts were not operating.

A yellow alert means power reserves have fallen below ideal levels.

The country’s power grid operator said the combined capacity of all the operational power plants in Luzon is 12,251 MW while the operating requirement is 11,385 MW.

This leaves the grid with just 412 MW of net operating margin.

Luzon was also on yellow alert on Monday, and red alert last Saturday.

A red alert means power supply is insufficient to meet the demand and that outages would happen in certain areas.

RELATED VIDEO: