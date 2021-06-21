Vivant wins bid to set up desalination plant in Cebu

MANILA - Power firm Vivant Corp on Monday said its subsidiary has won a bid to build a desalination plant for the Metropolitan Cebu Water District.

Vivant disclosed its wholly-owned subsidiary, Vivant Hydrocore Holdings Inc, won a 25-year bulk water supply agreement from the Cebu utility to build a utility scale desalination plant that can produce 25,000 cubic meters of treated and potable water per day.

Desalination involves removing salt, minerals and other contaminants from sea water to make it fit for human consumption.

The desalination plant will augment the limited bulk water supply of the Cebu utlity, Vivant said.

"This investment in bulk water supply is a key milestone for the Vivant group to deliver on its promise to provide forward-looking and adaptable solutions for its communities," the company said.

Vivant said it will soon sign a joint venture agreement with teh Cebu utility to govern the relationship of the parties as joint venture partners.

In December last year, Vivant said it was looking to invest P1.5 billion to P3 billion for a desalination project in Cebu.

In March 2019, at the height of the water crisis gripping Metro Manila and nearby provinces, the capital's water concessionaires thumbed down proposals to build desalination plants, saying the costs would be too high.

An analyst also said relying on desalination plants may lead to a tripling of wate rates.

