Home  >  Business

Tokyo's Nikkei drops 3 percent on US rate hike fear

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Jun 21 2021 09:33 AM

The Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington, US, March 27, 2019. Brendan McDermid, Reuters/File Photo

TOKYO - Tokyo's key Nikkei index tumbled just over three percent after the open on Monday, tracking losses on Wall Street as investors digested Federal Reserve messaging on more restrictive monetary policy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 3.01 percent or 870.79 points to 28,093.29 just over 30 minutes after the opening bell, while the broader Topix index was down 2.44 percent or 47.51 points to 1,899.05.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC
Read More:  ANC   ANC Top   Japan Nikkei   stock market   US Federal Reserve   US Monetary Policy  

BRAND NEWS