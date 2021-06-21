LRT-2 East extension opening moved anew to July

The tracks of the LRT-2 railway. Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The inauguration and opening of the LRT-2 East Extension Project has been moved to July to give way to more preparatory works, the Light Rail Transit Authority said Monday.

The inauguration of the Marikina and Antipolo stations was originally set on Tuesday, June 22 but was moved to July 5. The 2 stations are expected to open for passengers on July 6, the LRTA added.

The LRTA said the postponement was made to “give maximum time for the contractor to complete the signaling migration and integration works and other preparatory activities."

In May, the Department of Transportation said the railway's 2 new stations, Marikina and Antipolo, have been inspected by Transportation Secretary Art Tugade and LRT-2 Administrator Reynaldo Berroya.

The project will cut the travel time from Recto to Antipolo to only 40 minutes from 3 hours bus and jeepney rides, the DOTr earlier said.

Meanwhile, operations from Santolan to Recto will temporarily shut down on 2 consecutive weekends, on June 26 to 27 and on July 3 to 4, for the integration of the signaling system of the 2 new stations, the LRTA said.

The project broke ground in June 2015.

It was supposed to open last April, but quarantine restrictions pushed its opening date to June, and now to July.

RELATED VIDEO: