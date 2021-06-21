Cebu Pacific adds more domestic flights, 'cautiously optimistic' on recovery

A Cebu Pacific passenger jet. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - Cebu Pacific is cautiously optimistic as it adds more domestic flights in preparation for recovery, an official of the airline said on Monday.



Starting today, June 21, Cebu Pacific said it will fly 5 times a day to Boracay, while flights to Bohol will also operate daily.

“We remain cautiously optimistic as we prepare for the bounce back and will do everything that is within our control to support and aid that,” said Candice Iyog, Cebu Pacific vice president for marketing and customer experience.

“With the arrival of more vaccines and the pace at which vaccines are being rolled out, we are hopeful that in due time our networks will recover to pre-pandemic levels,” Iyog added.

The air travel industry has been badly battered by the COVID-19 pandemic as countries, as well as regions within countries imposed strict quarantine measures to check the spread of the virus.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) earlier said carriers’ operating conditions will continue to depend on their domestic travel markets as travel restrictions shift with nations rolling out mass vaccinations.

“Over the last months, the recovery of air passenger demand has been mainly driven by domestic markets that have mostly remained unaffected by travel restrictions. In the meantime, international travel was restricted by most countries and governments are only starting to relax those restrictions as they vaccinate their populations and stabilize the epidemiological situation,” the IATA said.

Cebu Pacific posted a net loss of P22.2 billion last year as the pandemic crashed air travel demand.

The Gokongwei-led airline however announced last month that it has raised P40.5 billion in funds to sustain operations and prepare for recovery.

