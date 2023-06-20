STT GDC Philippines to expand capacity in 3 data centers: Globe

MANILA — Globe Telecom said on Tuesday its joint venture with Ayala Corp and Singapore-based ST Telemedia Global Data Centers would expand its capacity by a total of 5.2MW by the third quarter this year.

ST Telemedia Global Data Centers Philippines' (STT GDC Philippines) expansion involves its 3 existing data centers in Makati, Cavite and Quezon City. It "will exceed the capacity of most single data centers locally and is designed to serve near-term capacity needs," Globe said in a statement.

"As part of STT GDC Philippines’ growth strategy to support the country’s digital infrastructure build, this capacity expansion is part of the commitment made to support the government's endeavors in delivering reliable and robust digital infrastructure to our fellow Filipinos,” said Carlo Malana, President and CEO of STT GDC Philippines.

Malana said they planned to scale operations to cater to global hyperscalers and other segments.

STT GDC Philippines currently operates 5 data centers with a total IT capacity of 22MW, with over 95 percent of its power coming from renewable energy sources, Globe said,

RELATED VIDEO