MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on the 125th founding anniversary of the agriculture department reiterated his commitment to modernize agriculture equipment to boost production, saying they need to do more.

During his speech, Marcos, who concurrently heads the agriculture portfolio, said the agency must continue adapting and using latest technologies to "open more doors to investments and market opportunities for our friends from outside of the Philippines."

The President described the sector as an "important contributor to our national economy," as it grew by 2.2 percent in the first quarter of this year.

Agriculture, forestry, and fishing also contributed to 9.1 percent to the country's gross domestic product, based on data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

However, the Philippine leader said more needs to be accomplished.

"Despite some modest gains, ﻿marami pa tayong kailangang gawin. Kaya’t kailangan natin pagmasdan, pag-aralan at bantayan ‘yung mga iba’t ibang puwersa na nararamdaman natin na kung minsan nagiging sagabal sa ating performance," said Marcos.

"‘Yan ‘yung mga decreasing productivity, climate change, diminishing natural resources, at nagbabago rin ang ating market," he added.

Marcos also vowed that the agency will continue to come up with solutions and adapt with the newest agri-fishery techniques and improve the competitiveness of local produce.

This entails, he said, increasing access to markets and strengthening its physical and digital infrastructure, as well as boost investments in the private sector.

"As I have mentioned, there is still a great deal of work to do. But it is on this note I enjoin each of you to continue to exert all efforts to address the concerns of our sector so that we can achieve the goals we have set for ourselves, our sector, and for our country," he said.

"Let us continue to engage in collaborative dialogue with experts, researchers, [and] rural workers to solve the roots

of the lingering problems," he added.

In a release, the agriculture department said it plans to improve the country's farm and fishery products in the world market.

DA said it is facilitating the export of fresh dragon fruit to Australia, young coconut to Taiwan, corn seeds to Colombia, and fresh pineapples to the United States, among other products.

In 2022, the DA said the value of the Philippines' exports in agro-based products increased to $7.5 billion, higher by 10 percent or $676.68 million compared to the previous year.