Robinsons Mall in Ormoc equipped with a solar facility. Handout

MANILA - Robinsons Land Corp on Monday said it has strengthened its commitment to sustainability by setting impact targets across its business units including the use of renewable energy.

Part of its commitment is to harness clean and renewable energy for all its current and future mall projects in line with its goal of shifting power requirements to green sources by 2035, RLC said in a statement.

It said for new projects it would engage green-certified contractors and consultants as well establish guidelines on landscaping.

RLC said it has also created a roadmap towards a net zero carbon ambition by 2050.

In line with the Philippines' target 35 percent share of renewable energy to its total mix by 203, and 50 percent by 2040, RLC said it would pursue more investment opportunities and engage with clean energy providers for Luzon and in provincial areas.

"We continue to invest in creating low-carbon and resilient spaces to further reduce our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, protect the environment and promote efficient land use," RLC president and CEO Frederick Go said.

In 2021, at least 30.24 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of renewable energy was used in Robinsons Malls in offices nationwide.

Currently, RLC said it has 24 malls with solar rooftop installations, generating nearly 30 MW of clean and renewable energy.

Its hotel businesses, meanwhile, have implemented campaigns in recycling, food wastage reduction and solid waste management, among others.

By 2025, RLC said all its developments would have design plans with wastewater treatment and materials recovery facility.

