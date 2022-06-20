NGCP raises yellow alert in Luzon due to plant outages

MANILA — The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines on Monday issued a yellow alert warning lasting a few hours over the Luzon power grid after 5 power plants went on forced outage.

The grid is placed under yellow alert, which means power reserves fall below ideal levels, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the grid operator said.

The NGCP said SLPGC 1 (150MW), SLPGC 3&4 (50MW) GMEC 1 (316MW), GMEC 2 (316MW) and Calaca 2 (300MW) were on forced outage.

The operating requirement of the Luzon grid was 11,456 MW, while available capacity was 12,451 MW.

The Department of Energy said Monday yellow alert on the Luzon grid was possible due to the "continuous unavailability of some Bataan power facilities".

"At the moment, there are also yellow alert situation, which might happen starting at 1 o'clock in the afternoon until 3 this afternoon," Mario Marasigan, director of DOE’s Energy Power Industry Management Bureau, told ANC.

Marasigan said this is also brought about by the continuous outage of some generation facilities in south Luzon.

Last weekend, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines placed the Luzon grid under yellow alert following a "grid disturbance" that led to power interruption in several areas.

The power interruption was due to the tripping of Hermosa-BCCP 230kV line 1 and line 2, isolating 2 Bataan power plants from the Luzon grid.

This led to the automatic load dropping, which resulted in power interruptions in areas covered by Meralco and other power distributors in Luzon.

Marasigan appeased concerns there were "sufficient" supply in the Luzon grid.

"We don't see any power interruption at the moment," he said.