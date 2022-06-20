MANILA - Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno retains the top spot as the highest-paid government official in the 2021 Report on Salaries and Allowances or ROSA by the Commission on Audit.

Other BSP officials who dominated the Top 10: Victor Bruce Tolentino, Felipe Medalla, Antonio Abacan, Peter Favila, Anita Linda Aquino, Chuchi Fonacier, Maria Almasara Cyd Amador, Francisco Dakila and Ma. Ramona Santiago.

Diokno’s salaries and allowances in 2021 totaled P41.811 million, which was more than double the P19.791 million salaries and allowances he earned in 2020.

The incoming Finance Secretary of the Marcos administration received a basic salary of P12 million and the rest are allowances, honararia, bonuses, incentives and other benefits in 2021.

Diokno however received zero compensation for sitting as Chairman of the Philippine International Convention Center Inc and as a board member of the National Development Corporation, Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Guarantee Corporation.

Solicitor General Jose Calida meantime dropped to the 12th spot with total salaries and allowances amounting to P16.59 million even if his salaries and allowances increased.

In 2020, he was at 2nd place with total earnings of P15.657 million.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo was at 15th spot with total earnings amounting to P13.214 million.

Among the cabinet members, Department of Information and Communications Technology secretary Gregorio Honasan, who resigned and ran for senator in the last elections, was the top earner at 137th place with P5.244 million salaries and allowances.

The 2021 ROSA ranked a total of 9,050 principal officers and members of Government-Owned-or-Controlled Corporations including their subsidiaries and water districts, as well as secretaries, undersecretaries and assistant secretaries and other officials with equivalent rank.

Copies of ROSA sent by COA Chairperson Rizalina Justol were received by the offices of President Rodrigo Duterte, House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco and Senate President Vicente Sotto on April 25, 2022.

The report can be downloaded from the COA website:

https://www.coa.gov.ph/reports/reports-on-salaries-and-allowances/

