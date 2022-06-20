Home  >  Business

China's oil imports from Russia jump 55 percent on-year: customs

The business tower Lakhta Centre (C), the headquarters of Russian energy corporation Gazprom, in St. Petersburg, Russia, 31 May 2022. ANATOLY MALTSEV, EPA-EFE
BEIJING - China's imports of oil from Russia rose 55 percent in May, customs data showed on Monday, with the West sanctioning fuel imports from Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

The world's second-biggest economy imported around 8.42 million tonnes of oil from Russia last month, surpassing its shipments from Saudi Arabia, as Beijing refuses to condemn Moscow's war.

