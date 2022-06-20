Home > Business China's oil imports from Russia jump 55 percent on-year: customs Agence France-Presse Posted at Jun 20 2022 04:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The business tower Lakhta Centre (C), the headquarters of Russian energy corporation Gazprom, in St. Petersburg, Russia, 31 May 2022. ANATOLY MALTSEV, EPA-EFE BEIJING - China's imports of oil from Russia rose 55 percent in May, customs data showed on Monday, with the West sanctioning fuel imports from Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. The world's second-biggest economy imported around 8.42 million tonnes of oil from Russia last month, surpassing its shipments from Saudi Arabia, as Beijing refuses to condemn Moscow's war. Russia's Putin gets Chinese backing to stay in G20 Leading Russian scientist says Chinese have stopped cooperating after Ukraine invasion Russia hails China as part of emerging 'just world order' RELATED VIDEO: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, oil supply Read More: Russia oil oil supply oil production China China oil import China trade war /news/06/20/22/marcos-to-head-department-of-agriculture/news/06/20/22/ilang-taga-rodriguez-rizal-hinatiran-ng-ayuda/life/06/20/22/julia-barretto-opens-pop-up-store-for-accessories-brand/news/06/20/22/sara-duterte-promises-more-incentives-to-davao-city-hall-workers/overseas/06/20/22/bankrupt-sri-lanka-shuts-down-schools-government-services