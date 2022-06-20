The business tower Lakhta Centre (C), the headquarters of Russian energy corporation Gazprom, in St. Petersburg, Russia, 31 May 2022. ANATOLY MALTSEV, EPA-EFE



BEIJING - China's imports of oil from Russia rose 55 percent in May, customs data showed on Monday, with the West sanctioning fuel imports from Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

The world's second-biggest economy imported around 8.42 million tonnes of oil from Russia last month, surpassing its shipments from Saudi Arabia, as Beijing refuses to condemn Moscow's war.

