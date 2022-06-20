Photo by Fernando Andrade on Unsplash. A posed photo shows an Impossible Whopper meal at a Burger King restaurant in Sulphur Springs, Texas. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

The fast food chain has started selling what it calls the ‘almost-potato set’, featuring a burger and a side of crunchy ramen noodles

Burger King also considered boiled ramen, grilled squid, and apple pie as substitutes for the fries, according to reports

Burger King restaurants in Japan are running low on potatoes to make French fries, so they’re asking customers to swap for a different side instead: ramen.

The fast food restaurants have started selling what Burger King is calling the “almost-potato set”, CBS News reported. Instead of a classic burger and French fries, the meal comes with a burger and a side of crunchy ramen noodles.

Some customers aren’t too thrilled about the switch.

“If Burger King had only crunchy ramen, maybe I’d just go to McDonald’s,” one person told CBS.

Before deciding on crunchy ramen, Burger King also considered boiled ramen, grilled squid, and apple pie as substitutes for the fries, according to CBS. Burger King operates more than 150 restaurants in Japan.

Other fast food companies have also dealt with their own shortages in recent months, thanks to factors like supply chain disruptions and higher-than-expected demand.

Earlier this month, KFC notified its customers in Australia that it would use a blend of lettuce and cabbage throughout its restaurants, citing supply chain disruptions after heavy flooding earlier in the year wiped out much of the country’s lettuce crop.

Australian consumers have also been hit with exorbitant prices for the humble salad ingredient in the grocery aisles. Shoppers have complained on social media about paying around A$12 (US$8.65) for a head of iceberg lettuce, as well as steeper prices for other produce, with costs upwards of A$25 for a watermelon.

It’s at least the second time this year that KFC Australia has been left without ready supply of key components for some of its most popular offerings. It had to cut menu items in January amid shortages of chicken.

Food costs have surged around the world in recent months. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine snarled global supply chains and has driven up the price of vital farming inputs, such as fertilizer and diesel. A United Nations’ gauge of global food prices is near record-highs.

Report by Business Insider. Additional reporting by Bloomberg