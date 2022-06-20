MANILA — PLDT Inc and its wireless unit Smart on Monday said it blocked over 23 million scam-linked SMS from June 11 to 14 alone or in just 3 days.

These SMS contain 3 URLs identified as phishing sites, the telco said in a statement.

“PLDT and Smart have increased the frequency of our detection and blocking activities to keep our customers safe. We are constantly upgrading our tools to stay ahead of criminals," PLDT and Smart FVP and Chief Information Security Officer Angel Redoble said.

"We continue to engage our partners both in the government and private sector to keep the Group updated on the latest threats and how perpetrators run their modus,” he added.

The National Telecommunications Commission urged telcos to once again warn the public against fake job scams as these SMS-based fraudulent activities continue to proliferate.

It said it has expanded its efforts to prevent harmful messages from reaching consumers. From January to May this year, PLDT and Smart said over 600,000 text messages linked to smishing as well as 78,000 SIMs were blocked.

In addition, over 500 domains linked to smishing and 10,000 phishing domains were also blocked from mid-February to May this year, PLDT said.

It said it has invested nearly P3 billion in 2021 to its cybersecurity infrastructure.

RELATED VIDEO: