Generator maintenance disallowed during peak months of April, May, June: DOE

Linemen work on electric cables in Purok 2, Barangay Culiat Quezon City on December 30, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Energy will meet with power players on Monday to seek their compliance with its policies, its spokesman said Sunday.

The agency last year released a policy against conducting maintenance of generators during April, May, and June or the "peak quarter," said Energy Undersecretary Felix William "Wimpy" Fuentebella.

Those found non-compliant will face the Energy Regulatory Commission, Philippine Competition Commission, or the Department of Justice for criminal offense, he added.

"We cannot solve this overnight. The policies na in-issue ng DOE 2018, 2019, 2020, kailangan humabol lahat na talagang puspusan 'yung compliance. Good thing is we’re towards that path of regime of improvement," Fuentebella told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(Everyone needs to catch up with the policies that DOE issued in 2018, 2019, 2020.)

"We have to insist kasi, although ang department namin walang penalizing provision, kami naman ang nagko-coordinate."

(We have to insist because although our department has no penalizing provision, we're the one coordinating.)

The DOE earlier said it was highly probable the country's electricity reserves may fall within yellow or even red alert levels until next month due to the scheduled preventive maintenance of two power plants.

"There is a strong possibility na maiwasan natin yan, pero kailangan tutok pa rin (that we can avoid this but we still have to remain focused)," Fuentebella said.

The country had lacked power supply due to simultaneous maintenance of generators and problems in the transmission and distribution line, he said.