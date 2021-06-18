Lenovo launches second entry into flagship gaming phone market

Lenovo's Legion Duel 2 gaming smartphone. Handout photo

MANILA - Lenovo launched on Friday its Legion Duel 2 smartphone, its latest entry into the mobile device gaming market.

While Lenovo is relatively new to this growing niche of the smartphone market, the Legion Duel 2 appears to be a serious contender in a field of flagships that are focused on mobile gamers. Based on specs alone, Lenovo’s second stab at a gaming phone can give Asus’ ROG and Xiaomi’s Black Shark a run for their money.

Like other best-of-breed phones, the Legion Duel 2 features top-of-the-line specs like a Snapdragon 888 processor, up to 18 GB of memory, and 512 GB of storage. It also has a big 6.92 AMOLED screen with 1080 x 2460 resolution, and a true gaming class 144Hz refresh rate.

It also has a big 5,500 mAh battery because games suck up a lot of power.

Technically, any reasonably spec'd phone can be a gaming phone. But hardcore gamers demand more from their device --extra features like shoulder triggers on the sides that function like extra buttons, easy access to livestreaming services, and intelligent cooling systems so gamers’ hands don’t get toasted from all the heat being generated during intense esports battles.

Lenovo said the Legion Duel 2 delivers on all of these features, with a few bonus features also thrown in.

The company said its latest gaming smartphone also easily connects to keyboard + mouse combos for PC gamers, as well as controllers for those who are more used to console gaming.

While tech device vendors expectedly pack their product launches with gee-whiz specs descriptions intended to bamboozle jaded press people into writing that so-and-so is the greatest tech ever, the most interesting part of Friday’s product launch by far was Lenovo’s announcement that it has partnered with Globe Telecom to make the Legion Duel 2 more accessible to consumers via a phone plan.

As flagship phones, especially gaming phones, can sometimes cost a kidney and a few other organs, this phone-plan move from Lenovo is really innovative.

Lenovo also said it would make the Legion Duel 2 available via Home Credit financing, which should make this device even more attainable for hardcore but financially challenged gamers.

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 in Ultimate Black is priced at P39,995 for the 12GB / 256 GB variant; and P49,995 for the 16GB / 512GB variant.