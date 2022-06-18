The fulfillment center in Cebu allows for faster parcel delivery in the Visayas and Mindanao region. Handout

MANILA - Lazada Philippines on Friday said it partnered with Great Deals E-commerce Corp to speed up deliveries in Visayas and Mindanao.

With fulfillment centers in Cebu and Davao, Lazada said consumers in the region would be able to receive their parcels as fast as 1 to 3 days after placing an order from up to 7 days before.

The e-commerce giant said fulfillment centers in Cebu and Davao advance the logistics, warehousing and fulfillment capabilities and boost "hyperlocalization" in terms of using geomapping technology in online shopping.

“Building these fulfillment centers is a testament to our commitment to providing a better customer experience. We are always looking to help our kababayans experience online shopping not only in the major cities but also in key urban or rural areas," Great Deals E-commerce founder and CEO Steve Sy said.

The fulfillment center in Cebu is already operational while the Davao facility is set to open in July, Lazada said.

