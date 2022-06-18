Business Mentor: Can you level up your business?

If you already have a successful business, congratulations! But what if you could take a step higher by making your business bigger? Have you thought of the possibility of having your company franchised?

Franchising your business can be a more significant challenge, but the rewards can be exponential. Franchising allows a business to expand while giving people the opportunity to run their own business with the help and support of a more prominent company with a proven formula. It is an option that could be rewarding to many aspiring business owners.

Other business owners have considered franchising but lack the resources. Hence, some entrepreneurs would seek financial assistance through a loan. But we all know that paying such a loan can be daunting. Franchising is a good solution since it allows the company to expand without the risk of debt. Moreover, a franchisor can tap into more income streams as the number of qualified franchisees increases.

Another reason for not being able to expand is not being able to find the right employees that can work for the business immediately. Training new employees can take some time, and worse, they can get hired by your competitor.

Franchising allows entrepreneurs to have more time to focus on the business by having a franchisee look after the branch. This allows the company to expand since the franchisee has an investment and commitment and would profit from the business.

As a franchisor, you have more time to focus on strategy while the franchisees look after the daily expense management, which relieves you from all that work.

What are the conditions to franchise your business?

• Credibility

If you want to gain a wide customer base, your business should be able to fulfill what you have promised your customers, and they should feel that they are receiving what they are paying for. This means having excellent products and services. It also means building a good relationship with all your customers.

• Exemplary Products and Services

Your brand needs to stand out by having a Unique Selling Proposition (USP). It is the one thing that makes your product or service better than the competition.

• Excellent system

Sharing a business opportunity with others means allowing franchisees to know more about the business, from the back-office tasks to the operation and delivery of products and services. These should be all documented and easy to understand. A transparent system should be in place for potential franchisees to replicate your business model. Thus, the franchisor must develop an operation manual that contains the entire system and checklists, policies, procedures, and strategies.

• ROI in 2 to 3 years

The first year is crucial in any business. With a sound support system from the franchisor, no franchisee will lose his investment if the company can generate a 15-20 percent return on investment after paying a manager and deducting the royalty fee.

Once you have finalized your decision to expand through franchising, you need to develop a concrete plan for expansion, including growth rate, territorial development, support system, and the fees.

As a franchisor, you are more focused on building your network by choosing the right franchisees who can carry your brand and stick to your brand reputation. You sell not only franchises but also provide a service to your franchisees. Therefore, you should have the ability to market and sell franchises. Learn how to attract prospective franchisees and be equipped with the necessary knowledge and the required materials for the franchising business.

You must remember it is crucial to guide the franchisees' success. Without these franchisees, the franchise system will collapse. A happy and successful franchisee will likely consider buying another franchise; therefore, taking care of your franchisees should be a priority in this kind of business model.

So can you level up your business into a franchise? What do you do from here?

------------------------------------

For more information, you may contact Armando "Butz" Bartolome

by email: business.mentor@butzbartolome.com

FB Page: Butz Bartolome

website: https://www.butzbartolome.com

RELATED VIDEO