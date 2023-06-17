Business Mentor: Kapampangan food business grows despite pandemic

Malu Pinay started her business making authentic Kapampangan pickles during the pandemic. Handout

BURI CU BURI MU Food Products is a business that promotes authentic Kapampangan heritage cuisine.

BURI CU BURI MU is a Kapampangan term which means “I Like, You like.” Its founder, Maria Lutgarda “Malu” Punay, is a Kapampangan who is passionate about food.

They sell ‘burung gule’ or pickled mixed veggies. They also offer pickles made solely of ampalaya, carrots, finger chilis, green mangoes, cucumber, as well as a combination of turnips, carrots, amplaya, bell peppers, finger chilies, onion and garlic.

“It is our heirloom recipe. Among the many grandchildren of our lola, I was the only one who loved working in the kitchen,” Malu said.

The idea for Buri Cu Buri Mu began when Malu's father passed away, leaving her mother alone in their home in Mabalacat City, Pampanga. Before this, Malu was a teacher.

“I used to teach in Siena College of Taytay, Taytay, Rizal.”

Malu was already the Chairperson in the College of Business and Accountancy, and the Head of the school’s MBA Program.

“When I gave up my career in the academe, my salary/monthly income stopped. But I need to be with my widowed mom who is 80 years old already.”

Malu wanted to be near her mother to take care of her, so she tried to find a job in Pampanga. But as this was in the middle of the pandemic, jobs were scarce.

Remembering her success in selling her burung gule to family and friends, she decided to turn it into a business to support her family.

“Then in March 2021, I decided to put up my own business here in Pampanga so that I can earn a living. That was the birth of BURI CU BURI MU.”

Malu's business had a difficult start due to the pandemic’s impact.

“But through our hard work, continuous participation in bazaars and trade fairs, slowly our sales are picking up.”

Her perseverance paid off after three months of online selling when Buri Cu Buri Mu became more well-known. She now sells her products on Shopee and Lazada. A lot of people and organizations have also become interested in exporting their products.

However, to grow further she now needs to get her products certified by the Food and Drug Administration.

“Big companies who wanted to carry our products are asking for this certification.”

She said the amount needed to get certified is beyond her means right now. But she is undaunted and said she is ready to face the challenge ahead.

“It is just a matter of waiting for the right timing and funds.”

