Nigeria 'ready to collaborate' with PH on oil supply: envoy



MANILA - Nigeria is "ready to collaborate" with the Philippines to address oil supply issues amid rising global fuel prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the African country's ambassador said on Friday.

Nigeria, one of world's largest producers of oil, "can help" stabilize oil supply and prices in the Philippines, Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines Folakemi Ibidunni Akileye said in a press conference after her courtesy visit to President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"Nigeria is ready to collaborate, do some work with the Philippines," she said, noting that her country is also the third largest producer of natural gas in the world.

"We can [help]. I actually mentioned to the president-elect as well," she said.

Akileye said no formal plans have been drafted about the possible oil collaboration between Nigeria and the Philippines, as the two countries need to "have to look at the modalities."

"What's the most important thing is that the opportunity is there, and from there, we came down, work it out in such a way that will be convenient and comfortable to the two nations," she said.

Earlier this week, South African Ambassador to the Philippines Bartinah Ntombizodwa Radebe-Netshitenzhe told Marcos Jr. that her country is "open to assist" Manila if it wants to source petroleum products from Africa.

South Africa houses the four largest ports in the continent, she said.

Fuel prices in the Philippines spiked to nearly P90 per liter after several countries banned the sale of Russian oil in markets in the US and Europe to stop Moscow from further advancing its attacks against Ukraine.



