SYDNEY, Australia - Australia's major banks reported online outages affecting their websites and apps Thursday, and said they were urgently investigating the matter.

"We understand that some of our customers are currently experiencing issues accessing our services," the country's largest financial firm Commonwealth Bank told AFP.

"This issue is affecting multiple organizations, including many of the major banks."

