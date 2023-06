MANILA — The Department of Energy on Friday said motorists could expect a price rollback next week based on the estimates of petroleum product price movement in the last 4 days of trading.

Estimated rollbacks are as follows:

Gasoline P0.30 to P0.60 per liter

Diesel P0.30 to P0.50 per liter

Kerosene P0.40 to P0.65 per liter

Official announcement of rate reduction is expected to be made by petroleum firms on Monday.

— With a report from Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

