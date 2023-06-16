PAL says aircraft maintenance causing flight cancellations

MANILA — Philippine Airlines said on Friday said several flights were cancelled due to aircraft maintenance as demand pushed utilization.

Affected flights include:

- Manila to Kuala Lumpur

- Manila to Haneda

- Manila to Hong Kong

"PAL has recently encountered flight cancellations primarily due to the increase in the number of aircraft on preventive maintenance as a result of high utilization brought about by revenge travel or high travel demand," the flag carrier said in a statement.

"Our priority is to ensure the safety of our flights. That makes maintenance a top priority," PAL said.

PAL said demand has risen in the recent months which is also driving aircraft maintenance. Some aircraft require earlier preventive maintenance "impacting" flight rotations.



"This is a temporary challenge that we are actively working to resolve," PAL said, adding that measures to reduce published capacity are being implemented.

"Our objective is to strike a balance between maintaining well-maintained aircraft and providing reliable schedules for our passengers. We are actively optimizing our operations to minimize disruptions and restore normalcy to our flight schedules," it added.

Meanwhile, all international flights of PAL transfer to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on June 16 as part of the terminal reassignments program.

