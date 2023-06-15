MANILA — The proposed Maharlika Investment Fund should not be tax-exempt, a group said Thursday.

The Senate had removed the provision on exempting the controversial sovereign wealth fund bill from tax obligations during congressional deliberations.

Asian Consulting Group, Inc said this is one of the provisions that must be assured before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signs it into law.

“It makes the playing field not competitive and not fair. Whatever investment you put in the Maharlika, it becomes like an investment in a tax haven because it’s tax exempted while the other businesses or investment platforms is subject to tax. So it’s not really fair,” Mon Abrea, the group's chair, said during the International Tax Conference held in Makati City.

He also expressed doubts about the government investing in a single investment fund, saying it is “against basic finance principle.”

With the current global situation, investors will think twice about investing in a developing country like the Philippines, according to Abrea.

“We always say that we need to diversify and spread our investments so that the risk will also be spread. Here, we’re trying to put all our eggs in the MIF with a promise of higher return which is not advisable. We should not make promises when it comes to investments. Investments, there’s really no guaranteed return,” he said.

"That’s a matter of fact and principle."

Senator Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III earlier urged Marcos to heed the concerns raised by experts regarding the MIF bill.

"I urge and hope the President will seriously consider the warnings put forth by these distinguished economists," Pimentel said.

The senator earlier described the bill as "unsalvageable", while the UPSE faculty called on Marcos “to seriously reconsider” signing the MIF bill.

Economists, which included former National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Ernesto Pernia, called on Marcos to “present before the public a clear and solid rationale for setting it up in the first place.”

PH TAX DIGITALIZATION

Meanwhile, despite the launch of eBIRForms, a number of tax filers still choose to take the manual track in offices of the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

Sen. Win Gatchalian noted that the platform’s user interface may be challenging to use for some taxpayers and should be improved.

“For BIR, they came up with a lot of online applications to help ease the burden of paying your taxes. However, in my observation, it’s the user experience that’s quite problematic… It’s a good thing that it’s there. It’s better than nothing. But the user experience is not seamless as what we want,” Gatchalian said.

The Center for Strategic Reforms of the Philippines (CSR PH) emphasized the need to digitalize taxation to promote transparency and better monitoring that could encourage more investments.

“It stimulates economic growth and investment by creating an environment that attracts businesses both domestic and international. When companies can navigate tax regulations easily, they are more inclined to invest, expand corporations, and contribute to job creation,” CSR PH chairman Donald Lim said.

Abrea said the Philippines is at 60-70% in its digitalization efforts in taxation.

For him, digitalization should be integrated into national and local agencies to promote compliance and ease of filing taxes as “complexity breeds corruption."

"Digitalization should also address corruption by making sure the audit where most bribery and bribing examiners is happening will be addressed,” Abrea said.

