MANILA — The Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP) on Friday said the budget of Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) should be doubled to support the country's goal of becoming an export powerhouse.

The agency has a huge role in implementing government's plan to reach $240 billion in exports by 2028, ECOP President Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr. said.

"Hopefully, makuha ang suporta para doon. Kino-complain namin na ang ganda ng plano pero to execute this well, kailangan ng support hindi para sa exporter — kasi ang pinakamalaking role dito ang Department of Trade and Industry," Luis said in a televised briefing.

"Madoble sana dahil isa sa pinakamaliit ang budget ang [DTI] pero kung tutuusin mo ang responsibilidad to develop export, stability ng price... wala namang budget," he added.

(Hopefully this gets support. We are complaining that the plan is good but to execute this week would require support because the DTI has the biggest role here. But its budget is so small. We hope the DTI's budget could be doubled because it's responsible for developing exports, stabilizing prices.)

The DTI has a budgetary allocation of P6.3 billion for this year.



Lack of funds previously forced the Philippines to skip exhibitions abroad, Luis said.

"Kung minsan sasali tayo at kulang ang budget, nagmumukha tayong kawawa," he said.

(Sometimes, we would join and look pitiful because we are short on funds.)

Government this week unveiled the Philippine Export Development Plan to make the country an "agile export powerhouse."

Under this, the Philippines aims to become a leading exporter in electronics, information technology and business process management, minerals, agricultural and agri-based products, transport products, wearables, fashion accessories, and travel goods, chemicals, and home furnishings by 2028.