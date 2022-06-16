MANILA — Alliance Global Group Inc on Thursday said it hiked its capital expenditure by 33 percent to P60 billion in 2022 for the expansion of its businesses as the economy further reopens.

Majority or about P50 billion will be spent by Megaworld Corp, AGI CEO Kevin Tan said during the annual shareholders' meeting.

The Andrew Tan-led firm said its real estate unit plans to offer 14 new projects this year with an estimated value of P30 billion.

Tan said Megaworld aims to launch 4 townships this year. The rest of the funds will be used by the others subsidiaries, he added.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, AGI said P4 billion would be allocated for Travelers International's expansion projects in leisure and entertainment, while P3 billion would be set aside for Emperador's expansion projects overseas.

Lastly, P3 billion will be spent by Golden Arches, which has a long-term partnership with AGI. It holds the exclusive franchise to operate McDonald's in the Philippines, the company said.

Golden Arches plans to launch 45 new stores this year after opening 36 new stores in 2021, AGI said.

RELATED VIDEO: