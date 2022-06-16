MANILA - Civil society and environmental groups from various countries on Thursday urged the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to stop financing natural gas and waste-to-energy projects which they dubbed "false climate and energy solutions."

The NGO Forum on ADB issued these calls during a virtual media conference Thursday, which also coincided with the ongoing ADB Clean Energy Forum.

The groups said many ADB green projects, both approved and proposed, are neither clean nor economically, socially and environmentally sound.

Tanya Lee Roberts-Davis of the NGO Forum on ADB said many advocates have "raised concerns about energy infrastructure projects advanced as part of the green energy transition by the ADB as well as other international financiers.”

The Center for Energy, Ecology, and Development (CEED) released the Financing a Fossil Future report which shows that ADB is one of the notable financiers of false energy and climate solution projects.

CEED's Deputy Executive Director Avril De Torres said there are 117 gigawatts of fossil gas powerplant capacity in the pre-construction stage in Southeast Asia, and more liquefied natural gas terminals in the pipeline. Many of these projects are financed by ADB and other similar financial institutions, De Torres said.

"We want to remind it that fossil gas is not a clean energy. It is primarily compose of methane which leaks into the atmosphere at every stage of its life," said De Torres.

Yobel Putra of the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives (GAIA) also pointed out that a public-private partnership project in Cebu, which is a waste-to energy (WTE) incinerator, is being planned.

Putra said that while the ADB considers WTE incineration as a clean energy source, these are actually harmful to the environment.

The groups usaid the ADB should instead push for “real” renewable energy projects.

