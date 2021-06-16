San Miguel starts vaccinating company workers

SMC officially starts P1-billion nationwide vaccination program for employees, opens pilot site at LSGH in Mandaluyong

San Miguel Corp launches its pilot site in La Salle Green Hills for its COVID-19 vaccination program for its 70,000 employees and extended workforce. Handout photo

MANILA - San Miguel Corp on Wednesday said it has officially started its P1 billion vaccination program for its workers and their families with the launch of its first vaccination site at La Salle Green Hills in Mandaluyong City.



SMC said some 500 essential workers from the conglomerate received their initial doses of the Sinovac vaccine at LSGH.

The conglomerate is targeting to vaccinate its 70,000 employees, extended workforce and their families.

“We are vaccinating for free over 70,000 in our workforce. We are also looking to make the vaccines available to more Filipinos, by extending access to those in our workforce’s own networks,” said San Miguel president Ramon Ang.

SMC said it has purchased vaccines from Astra Zeneca and Moderna which are set to arrive by next month.

“This way, we can help achieve herd immunity for our country, ensure that more lives are safe, and get our economy back on track sooner than later,” he added.

San Miguel said it is looking to hire some 300 medical professionals for its vaccination program, and to help partner LGUs implement their vaccine rollout.

The La Salle site will be able to accommodate up to 1,000 persons per day once fully operational by August, SMC said. The company said it jointly operates with Mandaluyong City another vaccination site in Jose Rizal University.

Aside from LSGH and Jose Rizal University sites, SMC is eyeing 14 other vaccination sites in Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Albay, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Isabela, Bataan, Cebu, Mandaue, Iloilo, Bacolod, Davao, and Cagayan de Oro, Ang said.

