Duterte hiniling sa Kongreso na unahin ang mga panukala para sa reporma sa buwis

MAYNILA - Umaasa si Pangulong Rodrigo na bibigyang prayoridad ng Kongreso ang mga panukalang batas patungkol sa reporma sa pagbubuwis.

Sa naging ceremonial signing event sa Malacañang Miyerkoles ng gabi, humiling si Duterte sa Kongreso na unahin ang ilan aniyang mahahalagang panukalang batas para maihabol ito sa kanyang administrasyon.

"I hope that when both houses of Congress resume sessions this year, priority will be given to the remaining flagship programs of my administration. And this will include the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program, the Retail Trade Liberalization Act, the Foreign Investments Act, and the Public Service Act," aniya.

Ilang tax reform packages ang nakapailalim sa Comprehensive Tax Reform Program na naglalayong baguhin ang ilang sistema sa pagbubuwis ng pamahalaan.

Target naman ng Retail Trade Liberalization Act, Foreign Investments Act, at Public Service Act na makapagpatupad ng mga hakbang para makahikayat ng mga mamumuhunan sa Pilipinas at magbukas ng maraming trabaho para maiakyat ang ekonomiya ng bansa.

"Now, more than ever, we need to follow the whole-of-nation approach in ensuring an inclusive and seamless response to the current challenges facing the nation," ani Duterte.

"With the help of Congress, I am confident that we can pursue our legislative agenda and create an environment conducive for our people’s growth and our nation’s progress," dagdag pa niya.