'Beyond singing and dancing': Tiktok says to invest $12.2M in Southeast Asia in next few years

MANILA — Short-form video sharing platform TikTok is planning to invest some $12.2 million in Southeast Asia in the next few year to "deepen" its content ecosystem, support businesses and educate users, among others, its CEO Shou Zi Chew said on Thursday.

There are over 325 million active TikTok monthly users in Southeast Asia while 15 million small businesses have presence on the platform in this region, Chew said during the launch of TikTok Southeast Asia Socio-Economic Report 2023 in Indonesia.

"As we continue to expand our platform, our content is also becoming more diversified, dancing and singing is still important and they hold their charm, but we're witnessing other verticals, other sectors such as education skyrocketing on our platform globally," he said.

"I am delighted to announce that we are going to invest billions of dollars into Indonesia and Southeast Asia over the next few years. This commitment includes a 12.2 million investment to support more than 120,000 small and medium sized businesses, to support entrepreneurs and to support the youth over the next three years," he added.

Investing in businesses will ensure that the platform spurs economic growth in areas it operates in, he said.

Chew said the investment would boost local businesses by supporting projects that establish internet connectivity, digital skills training, financial literary, access to education, self improvement initiatives and environmental awareness, among others.

Over the years, small business have grown their audience on the platform, which showed that TikTok is "empowering the people to reach their full potential," he said.

He shared TikTok Shop, its e-commerce feature, has piloted a program to help promote the local products of several villages in Vietnam.

"The villagers there promote their local specialty like winter melons and plums to a larger user base, so this is, in the past is not possible because they might not have access to digital opportunities but because of TikTok Shop you know they're able to bring the local specialties and that's why we are thinking about expanding it," Chew said.

Chew, who shared that his TikTok feed has a lot of "Dad jokes" and humorous contents, said that interoperability and global reach are also a focus for the platform.

TikTok's usefulness also evolved to offering venues for learning, tech, inspiration and a sense of community, Chew said.

"I'm hearing a lot of stories from people who tell me that they learn something on TikTok or they found the community and through their community has really had a deep impact on their lives so you know our goal is to make sure that we continue to build on this and diversify and deepen their content ecosystem," he said.

