Alliance Global hikes 2023 capex to P70-B

MANILA — Alliance Global Group Inc said on Thursday it allocated a 23 percent bigger capital expenditure amounting to P70 billion this year to strengthen its position as a premium lifestyle conglomerate.

The Andrew Tan-led firm has interests in real estate, leisure, hospitality, quick service restaurants and spirits manufacturing, among others.

“AGI has been focused on delivering products and services that create a bespoke and premium lifestyle for our discerning customers. A firm believer of the country’s attractive long-term growth prospects, the

Group is betting on the continued improvement in consumer spending,” AGI Chief Executive Officer Kevin Tan said during the conglomerate’s annual stockholders’ meeting.

In 2022, AGI said it posted a 20 percent growth in consolidated revenues to P183.6 billion. It said most of its major subsidiaries have reached their pre-pandemic operating results.

Attributable profit hit P16.1 billion, up 7 percent compared to 2021, it said.

“Moving forward, AGI will continue to pursue expansion projects that will help put it at a vantage position to elevate the tastes and preferences of the Filipino consumer and customers worldwide with its aspirational product offerings, further reinforcing its position as the country’s truly premium lifestyle conglomerate,” Tan said.

Megaworld and Emperador, among others, are part of the AGI portfolio.

RELATED VIDEO