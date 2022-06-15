PITX to Davao bus route starts operations on June 15; fare set at P3,680

MANILA - The maiden PITX to Davao bus trip has left Paranaque on Tuesday, the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board said.

The new route, which starts operating on Tuesday, aims to cut the costs for travel between the two regions with its P3,680 one-way fares. The rate already includes the 3 ferry rides for the trip.

The travel time though lasts for 3 days and 2 nights.

For the maiden voyage, the LTFRB said it offered a 50 percent discount or a fare of just P1,840.

For the first trip that left by 2 p.m., only Gerry Cainglet booked a ticket to Davao.

Cainglet said he opted for the bus ride to save costs, with air fare to Davao ranging from P8,000 to P10,000.

Gerry Cainglet is the sole passenger who booked a trip to Davao at PITX today.



The Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) aims to provide commuters with seamless transfers among different modes of public transportation.