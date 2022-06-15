PAL, SM Advantage Card ink deal for reward points conversion

MANILA - Philippine Airlines said it has partnered with SM group's SM Advantage Card (SMAC) which will allow consumers to convert their Mabuhay Miles to SMAC points and vice versa.

The "Shop to Fly, Fly to Shop" is an innovative lifestyle campaign, PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said.

"PAL’s frequent flyers can convert their Mabuhay Miles to SMAC points and SM loyal shoppers can convert their SMAC points to Mabuhay Miles," PAL said.

Under the partnership, every 500 Mabuhay Miles Points can be converted to 50 SMAC Points, while every 250 SMAC points can be converted to 100 Mabuhay Miles Points, PAL said.

The partnership agreement signed at the Conrad Manila Tuesday was led by Herson Sy-Executive Director for SM Food Retail Group, Mara Sy-Coson-Executive Director for SM Retail, Inc, Kevin Hartigan-Go-COO for Digital Advantage Corp, Capt. Stanley Ng-PAL President and COO, Vivienne Tan-PAL Director, and Atty. Carlos Luis Fernandez-PAL Senior Vice President and General Counsel.

To convert points, consumers just need to visit smac.ph and mabuhaymiles.com.

