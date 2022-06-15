Norwegian envoy urges gov't to revise cap on foreign ownership to increase jobs

MANILA - Investors can bring in some "50,000 good-paying jobs" to the Philippines should the country allow foreigners to have a majority stake in renewable energy companies, Norway's ambassador to the Philippines said Wednesday.

Under the Philippine constitution, foreigners can only have up to 40 percent of a company while the remaining 60 percent must be owned by a Filipino.

"The World Bank talks about up to 50,000 jobs, good-paying jobs for Filipinos if you are successful in developing this new sector, [but] that requires some adjustments and policies on the Filipino side," Norwegian Ambassador Bjorn Jahnsen said in a press conference.

"For instance, foreign companies should be able to own a majority of the equity in these types of investments as they often are investments with several billions of dollars and foreign investors would like to have a certainty of having a majority stake in their investment," he said.

"So if the Philippines is successful in this endeavor, as I mentioned, I think thousands of jobs can be created," he said.

Jahnsen said the offshore wind business is expected to become an "important new sector" that could present "great opportunities for the Philippines in the future."

"Offshore wind is basically the best wind resources in the Philippines and in many countries," he said.

"Norway has one of the first big projects of this right now being developed. This is a great opportunity for the Philippines for a plenty supply of energy," he said.

"As you know, the country is growing in economy and energy consumption is increasing so offshore wind is really one of your best bets for the future," he added.

Marcos' camp has yet to say how the President-elect responded to the proposal.

Sen. Imee Marcos, the incoming President's elder sister, earlier filed a bill "to amend the Foreign Investments Act of 1991 and ease restrictions on foreign direct investments (FDIs) in order to attract more multinational enterprises to the country."

Under Sen. Marcos' Senate Bill 1024 filed under the 18th Congress, foreigners in several sectors would be allowed to have full ownership of companies in the Philippines.

"The current 60-percent Filipino-ownership restriction curtails foreign investment in construction" and makes the Philippines a "relatively unpromising destination," Marcos said in a statement in 2019.

In March, President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law Republic Act (RA) 11647, which amends the law to allow foreign investors have 100 percent ownership of all small, and medium-sized enterprises, provided that they hire at least 15 Filipino workers.

Foreigners, "without need of prior approval," can now also invest in a domestic enterprise up to 100 percent of its capital "unless participation of non-Philippine nationals... is prohibited or limited to a smaller percentage" by existing laws, the law read.