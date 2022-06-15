McDonald’s store in Arayat, Pampanga has installed rooftop solar panels. Handout photo

MANILA - McDonald’s Philippines said two of its provincial stores will be solar-powered as part of its sustainability drive.

The fast-food chain said its stores in Arayat, Pampanga and Ligao, Albay were equipped with solar panel systems connected to the local utility grid to supplement their energy requirements.

"With the solar rooftop being its significant source of electricity, McDonald’s will be able to power these stores with clean and renewable energy, enhancing its other sustainable solutions for its restaurants," the company said.

McDonald's said the solar panels can potentially generate more than 70,000 kWh in estimated annual power generation, equivalent to approximately less 17,000 kg of CO2 emissions.

“We recognize the role we play and the impact we can make by committing to learn and scale initiatives that reduce waste and emissions”, said McDonald’s Philippines President & CEO Kenneth Yang.

The fast-food chain said in 2020, it also opened two flagship stores in Manila and Mandaluyong to test sustainable restaurant practices. McDonald's also pilot-tested rooftop solar power systems in its Quezon Avenue, Quezon City and Malasiqui, Pangasinan stores.

The company said it will convert more of its existing stores to use solar power energy.

