Manulife Philippines Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Henson with the officials and representatives of Gawad Kalinga, Corazon Sanchez Atayde Memorial Foundation (CSDAMF) and the Haribon Foundation. Handout

MANILA - Manulife Philippines on Wednesday announced partnerships with 3 non-government organizations as part of its corporate social responsibility which aims to drive inclusive growth and support a sustainable future.

In a virtual briefing, the company announced its partnerships with Gawad Kalinga, Corazon Sanchez Atayde Memorial Foundation (CSDAMF) and the Haribon Foundation.

“We are very excited about these initiatives, which allow us to bring to the Philippines Manulife’s commitment to creating long-term value for our communities and championing sustainability,” said Manulife Philippines Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Henson.

“We have partnered with three NGOs that are aligned with our values and have the knowledge, expertise, experience, and track record to effect positive change. By collaborating with these organizations, we are confident that we can maximize engagement with our sustainability programs and make an impact on the communities that we serve," she added.

With its Gawad Kalinga partnership, Manulife said it would support 300 families by training them in organic agriculture and in growing their own food to secure their families.

This will help alleviate food insufficiency, said Gawad Kalinga executive director Daniel Bercasio.

Five areas under Gawad Kalinga will also have a Peso Smart Learning Centers to boost the financial well-being for children, Manulife said.

Meanwhile, Manulife said it has also expanded its partnership with CSAMF with the increased target number of Peso Smart and RecoveREADs graduates to 1,200 public school students under its program for financial literacy modules for homemakers.

Their Peso Smart Pinays program, meanwhile, aims to help women become more financially independent.

Haribon Foundation is also a beneficiary of Manulife's climate change advocacies.

Manulife said it would support Haribon's Forests for Life program, which aims to restore Philippine rainforests by committing to plant 15,000 seedlings in 12 hectares of land in Laguna, Quezon and Rizal provinces.

The insurance company is a subsidiary of Manulife Financial Corp.



