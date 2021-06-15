GG Company deploys pop-up gaming trucks to barangays

GG Company's gaming truck. Screengrab

MANILA - GG Company Inc has rolled out 2 mobile gaming trucks to bring gaming to the barangay level and foster human interaction during the pandemic, its president said Tuesday.

The gaming trucks pop-up in barangays offer free internet connectivity and a wide array of hypercasual or easy games, GG Company president Ron Castro told ANC.

The model, it said, is the first pop-up mobile gaming truck in Southeast Asia.

"Imagine a truck that rolls into a barangay, pops up like an ice cream truck, fires up the internet for free and we play games in a tournament platform that Lola, Tita, Tito, everyone can play and they win prizes and whoever sponsoring that event can live stream that event directly on their Facebook pages," Castro said.

"We want GG trucks to be part of the recovery and we want to bridge the gap in human interaction caused by the pandemic," he added.

E-sports was "exploding" before the COVID-19 pandemic, Castro said.

GG Gaming is working with game developers to create more games. Castro said they could even customize games for brands.

Gaming trucks can be rented by companies to bring "joy" and engagement for workers in place of company outings and parties, he said.

Castro said the goal is to reach at least 1 percent or 420 of the country's total of 42,000 barangays.