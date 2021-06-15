Fast Group sees stable domestic supply chain as it adapts to new normal protocols

MANILA - There are no foreseen "bottlenecks" in the domestic supply chain despite the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in areas outside Metro Manila as companies adapt to the new normal, Fast Group CEO William Chiongbian said Tuesday.

"At the moment, we do not see the kind of pressure that the international market is seeing. There are a few delays on shipments but at this point, the Philippines is quite steady on the domestic front," Chiongbian said.

"We have been able to adapt to an environment where you need to be specific in your protocols for the safety of warehouses, drivers, trucks," he added.

Consumers of fast-moving consumer goods have also been stocking up on important inventory, he said.

The Philippines, as an archipelago, has a "very adaptable supply chain," he added.

Logistics firm Fast Group recently invested in Great Deals to further engage and understand the e-commerce space and to stay relevant, Chiongbian said. The energy in e-commerce creates optimism despite the "tough" pandemic time, he added.

Chiongbian also said they are continuously exploring partnerships in warehousing.

Fast Group earlier said it would help in the government's COVID-19 vaccine distribution program using its expertise in supply chain management.