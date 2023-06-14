Rockwell to launch premium beachfront development in Lian, Batangas

MANILA — Rockwell Land Corp said on Thursday it would launch its first "premium horizontal beach community" in Lian, Batangas spanning about 100 hectares.

In a virtual annual shareholders' meeting, Rockwell Chairman Nestor Padilla said it is among the 3 developments that would to be launched this year.

He said the site has 700 meters of coast line.

"We hope to provide a new and unique living experience for our core market in a leisure environment just 2 hour away outside Manila," Padilla said.

"With our promise of growing the Rockwell touch, we will build more communities this year...We’re set to launch almost 200 hectares of development in 3 different cities," he added.

The two other projects are a mixed-use community in Cebu and a horizontal community in Bulacan, Padilla said.

In 2022, 4 projects in different cities with a record of about P29 billion in project value were launched, he said.

Rockwell ended 2022 with a net income after tax (NIAT) of P2.3 billion, up 40 percent. Revenues also rose 30 percent to P16.5 billion eclipsing its pre-pandemic level, Padilla shared.

"We stayed true to our vision of creating communities for our market who continue to put their trust in us with their investments," he said.

Rockwell Land and news.abs-cbn.com are part of the Lopez Group of Companies.

