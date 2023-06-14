PHILTOA: 'GrabTour' shelved for now

A food delivery rider traverses EDSA amid the enhanced community quarantine on April 4, 2020. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Plans for the digital tour guide booking through TNVS app Grab are not happening anytime soon, according to the Philippine Tour Operators Association (PHILTOA).

PHILTOA President Fe Abling-Yu told ABS-CBN News that a clarificatory meeting was held Tuesday among their group, Grab Philippines, and the Department of Tourism (DOT).

“I appreciate Grab for honestly admitting that tours are not on the menu for the meantime… For now, shelved muna ‘yung 'GrabTour' na ‘yon until such time that we sit down once again and come up with a better arrangement,” Yu said.

DOT is pushing to incorporate tour packages and offerings in the digital platform for tourists’ convenience and accessibility.

The department earlier stated that the platform will only offer transportation service.

But PHILTOA is open to collaborate on the innovation if it will be a partnership with tour operators.

“I told them (Grab), do not dismiss the idea. We’ll just go back to the working table together with DOT along with PHILTOA and Grab…. These are tours and kami ito. For the 7 days pilot run, walang nangyari. There was no taker, there was nothing. It wasn’t marketed very well,” Yu said.

“The project is very good. The business model is very good. Siguro kailangan lang talaga na kaming stakeholders, konsultahin din kami… Parang umorder ka lang ng pagkain, magkakaroon ng menu of tours na kami rin 'yung mag-ooperate,” Yu added.

Yu stressed that PHILTOA is supportive of the project for the benefit of promoting tourism, but should not be at the expense of the tour operating sector.

“Technology si Grab so wala siyang capacity to run a tour. Aayusin lang talaga ‘yung sistema pero we will see to it that it will not be a competitor namin. We will see to it that it will not be a competing project with Grab and DOT,” Yu said.