New public-private partnerships bill certified as urgent

MANILA — President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr has certified as urgent a bill that aims to strengthen public-private partnerships.

In a letter addressed to Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri dated May 31, Marcos called for the immediate passage of Senate Bill No. 2233 or "An Act Strengthening Public-Private Partnerships."

The bill is needed to address the "urgent need" of the government to enhance private sector participation in national development programs that will support critical infrastructure development, Marcos said citing the limited fiscal capability of the government.

"The bill, if enacted, will increase much needed development across various sectors and accelerate the delivery of public services in order to spur economic growth and elevate millions from dire poverty," Marcos said according to the letter which was made available to the media on June 14.

The House approved its version of the proposed PPP law last December 2022.



According to the Congressional fact sheet, the bill prohibits courts except the Supreme Court from issuing temporary restraining orders (TROs) and preliminary mandatory injunctions against all PPP projects.

The bill will also provide an updated legal and policy framework for public-private partnership.

RELATED VIDEO