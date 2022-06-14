LOOK: ‘Airport-like’ sea port opens in Batangas

Passengers use the upgraded Integrated Passenger Terminal Building of the Port of Batangas in Batangas City on June 14, 2022. The 15,000 sqm port features fully air-conditioned lounges and PWD-friendly facilities for a more convenient experience for travelers Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Thousands of passengers bound for the islands of Mindoro and Romblon will experience an "airport-like" facilities at the newly opened Integrated Passenger Terminal of Port of Batangas in Batangas City.

The terminal building spans 15,000 square meters, with more space for expansion, making it the biggest terminal in the country.

The terminal can accommodate 6,000 passengers at any given time. Asian Terminals Incorporated funded the upgrade of the terminal pegged at ₱1.5 billion.

"We believe, as partner of the government, we trust the government that they have the people’s welfare in mind," ATI President Eusebio said.

LOOK: The newly-opened Integrated Passenger Terminal Building of the Port of Batangas in Batangas City.



This is the biggest terminal port in the country which spans 15,000 sqm pic.twitter.com/R7Smava9lR — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) June 14, 2022

The passenger terminal features fully air-conditioned lounges and PWD-friendly facilities to offer a more convenient and comfortable sea travel for passengers.

Tickets are printed in the form of a QR code. Once inside the well-lit building, baggage go through x-ray machines just like in airports, but with lower conveyor belt.

In the middle of the terminal, a big LED display shows the schedules of the trips. There are rooms for nursing babies, a prayer room, and a VIP lounge. There are also areas for concessionaires.

Typhoons damaged the old and outdated Batangas port, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded and drenched. The improvements and upgrade are a welcome development for the passengers.

"Nakikita mo ba yung mga biyahero na iyun? Kung yung noon, yung facility na yun, ilalagay mo yung mga tao na yun, lahat ng kili-kili at singit nila may pawis. Dito ngayon nakaupo sila, naka-aircon, komportable, nag aantay. Walang nangangamoy. Kaya kailangan i-upgrade natin yung mga facility," Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said.

A part of the terminal was opened to the public during the Holy Week exodus, which accommodated around 20,000 passengers a day. The terminal management is confident that the building is up and ready to welcome more travelers.

The old Batangas port had seen over 100,000 travelers in a day, particularly during days leading to holidays.

Nine shipping lines are currently housed in the new terminal. The shipping industry expressed interest to add more trips in the near future, anticipating a higher volume of passengers in the next months.