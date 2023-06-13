Smart offers call, charging, WiFi stations for Mayon evacs

Lava flows down the slopes of Mayon Volcano as seen from Legazpi City, Albay province on Sunday. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

MANILA — PLDT Inc said on Tuesday its wireless arm Smart Communications has begun operating free call, charging and WiFi stations for residents within the vicinity of Mayon Volcano which is currently under Alert Level 3.

As of June 12, over 13,000 residents near the volcano have been evacuated, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

PLDT said free calls, charging, and WiFi booths are now set up in several evacuation sites occupied by 600 families within the 6-kilometer danger zone including San Jose Elementary School in Brgy. San Jose Malilipot and Bariw National Highschool in Camalig in Albay.

"The services of PLDT and Smart remain stable and operational in the areas affected by the recent unrest at Mayon Volcano. We have already deployed mission-critical equipment and personnel within the vicinity even before the eruption to assure our customers of zero disruption in our services," said Cathy Yang, First Vice-President and Head of Group Corporate Communications at PLDT and Smart.

PLDT urged the public to take necessary precautions including activating the emergency cell broadcast system (eCBS) on their mobile devices and to follow alerts and warnings coming from the government.

