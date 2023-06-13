Senate probe sought vs online lenders with 'abusive practices'



MANILA -- Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva on Tuesday filed a resolution seeking an investigation into the rise of "unauthorized and unregistered" online lending platforms in the Philippines preying on "vulnerable" Filipinos.

Villanueva also noted the increase in "abusive collection and debt recovery practices" by some lending companies.

“Our office has been receiving hundreds of complaints from people who were harassed, intimidated, and shamed by the collecting agents of these online lending platforms for being unable to pay their loans on time... We need to put a stop to this inhumane and unethical practice and make sure that our kababayans are truly protected," Villanueva said.

Earlier this month, an online lending app reportedly sent funeral wreaths and caskets to borrowers who were unable to pay their loans.

Some collectors also hurl expletives and violent language at the debtors to force them to pay, according to the senator.

Villanueva also asked the appropriate Senate panel to look into reports that some online lending platforms are engaging in "irresponsible data harvesting" that violate their clients' privacy.

"Our people should be protected against deceptive, unfair, and unconscionable acts and practices, including abusive collection and debt recovery practices," Villanueva said.

"Debtors deserve to be treated fairly and with dignity," he added.