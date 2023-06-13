Planes told to avoid flying over Mayon, Taal, Kanlaon anew

Fisherfolk continue with their work amidst a cloudy afternoon in Laurel Batangas on June 7, 2023. Local government officials advised residents near the lake to take precautions for possible emissions of volcanic smog from the Taal volcano. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Planes are still advised not to fly over the Mayon, Taal and Kanlaon volcanoes amid the risks posed by heightened volcanic activity.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines has extended anew its Notice To Airmen (NOTAM) to June 14 at 9 a.m.

The NOTAMs cover the surface of up to 10,000 feet of volcanoes Mayon, Taal, and Kanlaon. These issuances were first published last June 6.

Taal and Kanlaon remain on Alert Level 1.

Pilots are advised to avoid flying close to the summits of these volcanoes as airborne ash and ballistic fragments from explosions are hazardous to aircraft, CAAP said.

Sudden and hazardous steam-driven or phreatic eruptions may also endanger the planes.

Meanwhile, CAAP’s NOTAM stated that an "extent of volcanic ash cloud" was recorded at Mayon Volcano as high as 10,000 feet at around 9 in the morning of June 13.

Bicol International Airport recorded no flight cancellations because of Mayon.

Philippine Airlines Spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said they have utilized the flight paths unaffected by ash cloud formation.

“Our planes flying to and from Bicol avoid the 10 nautical mile radius from the highest point of the volcano. This is to comply with safety measures in line with NOTAMs issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines,” Villaluna said.

CAAP said they would extend again the NOTAMs for flights operating near the three volcanoes if needed.

Meanwhile, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said it has sent various forms of assistance to the affected residents of Mayon Volcano's unrest, distributing a total of P9.2 million worth of tarpaulin rolls, N-95 masks, family food packs, hygiene kits, pelican cases, and portable water filtration units, according to its statement.

The statement added that a water filtration truck was also sent to Albay and is set to provide 3,200 rice sacks amounting to P4 million for the affected communities.

The executive director of National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, Usec. Ariel Nepomuceno has also said it is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the OCD's regional offices.

“We have reminded our counterparts and the LGUs to implement precautionary measures aggressively to ensure the safety of the residents. We also ask the residents to always follow authorities’ warnings and advisories,” he said.