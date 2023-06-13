No reason to panic buy in Albay amid Mayon: DTI

Filipino villagers living at the foot of Mayon volcano are seen during a mass evacuation in Daraga town, Albay province, Philippines, 09 June 2023. More than 20,000 residents living around Mayon volcano’s danger zone are being evacuated in schools, gymnasiums, and tents amid impending eruption. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

MANILA — The Department of Trade and Industry on Tuesday (DTI) told the residents of Albay that there was no need for panic buying amid the unrest of Mayon Volcano.

Trade Undersecretary Ruth Castelo said there are enough supplies of basic necessities and other products amid the implementation of a prize freeze in the province.

"We have enough supply... Bago magkaroon ng kalamidad, tinatawagan natin at ina-advise natin ang malalaking retailers to make sure na kumpleto ang suplay nila. Nagre-replenish sila doon sa lugar na may kalamidad pero siguradong walang mauubusan," Castelo said in a public briefing.

"Siguardo tayong walang pangamba, walang worry ang consumers natin kung mauubusan sila at walang dahilan para mag-panic buying sila," she added.

Castelo said the prize freeze in Albay currently covers all basic necessities and residents there could call DTI anytime if there were any concerns about this.

Prices of all manufactured basic food products in the list and in the suggested retail price bulletin are all frozen for 60 days, she added.

"We'll dispatch enforcers and monitors para matingnan agad 'yung problema o issue sa area," Castelo said.

The province of Albay has been placed under a state of calamity due to the threat of an eruption of Mayon Volcano.

As of June 12, over 13,000 residents near the volcano have been evacuated, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.