Foreign direct investments dip in March: BSP

MANILA — The Philippines booked $548 million in foreign direct investment (FDI) net inflows in March, lower by 30.7 percent compared to the same period last year, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said on Tuesday.

"The said decline resulted from lower net inflows across all major FDI components amid investor concerns over subdued global growth prospects," the central bank said in a statement.

Equity capital placements during the month mostly came from Singapore, Japan and the US, which were mainly directed to manufacturing, information and communication and real estate sectors, the BSP said.

For the first quarter of 2023, FDI net inflows declined by 19.6 percent to $2 billion from $2.5 billion in the same comparable period, data showed.

