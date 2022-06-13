MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Monday said net inflows from foreign direct investments reached $727 million in March 2022.

This was lower by 9.8 percent compared to the $806 million net inflows in the same period last year, the BSP said in a statement.

For the first quarter, FDI net inflows totaled $2.4 billion it added.

"Higher net inflows from intercompany borrowing/lending between foreign direct investors and their subsidiaries continued to make up for the lower net inflows from new equity and reinvested earnings," the BSP said.

The BSP said external risks to the country's sound macroeconomic fundamentals could have contributed to investors’ concern about the outlook on the global economic recovery.

Risks mentioned include the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on commodities and financial markets, global policy tightening, and COVID-19 resurgence in other Asian economies, according to the BSP.

The sustained FDI net inflows for the month came largely from non-residents' net investments in debt instruments of local affiliates which expanded by 45.1 percent, the BSP said.

Non-residents' net investment in equity capital fell by 69.6 percent compared to the same month last year, resulting in the contraction of equity capital placements by 68.7 percent but was mitigated by the decline in equity capital withdrawals, the BSP said.

Equity capital placements were sourced primarily from Japan, US, and Singapore which are largely infused in manufacturing, real estate and financial and insurance industries, the BSP said.

