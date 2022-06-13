MANILA - The Villar group's AllHome on Monday said it has recently opened its 58th store in Davao City.

The opening of the location within Vista Mall Davao is in line with its goal of operating 100 stores by 2026, AllHome said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

"AllHome Chairman Manny B. Villar, Jr. also expressed confidence that the plan to have a total of 100 stores by 2026 can be achieved," the statement said.

It said it plans to expand further in NCR+ and in tier 1 cities across the country. It has identified locations for future stores in the pipeline including Caloocan, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Bulacan, Dasmarinans, GMA and Trece Martires in Cavite and Cebu.

